Freeman Plat colonial in Providence sells for $1.53M

PROVIDENCE – A 3,200-square-foot colonial in the historic Freeman Plat District of the city recently sold for $1.53 million, according to Compass Providence, which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 175 Freeman Parkway home, which was constructed in 1930, has five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The home, which was renovated recently, features a dining area with French doors that lead out to a side porch, along with a large living room with a fireplace and an adjacent sunroom, the real estate firm said.

The two-story home contains a total of 48 windows, along with hardwood floors, the firm said.

The kitchen features stone countertops, custom cabinetry and high-end appliances.

Upstairs, the home’s primary suite includes a custom walk-in closet, a marble bathroom and a walk-in rainfall shower, the firm said, adding that the other bathrooms were recently updated.

The renovated basement level of the home includes a new laundry room, a finished recreation area and storage space, according to Compass.

Outside, the 0.14-acre lot features new landscaping, a bluestone front walkway and a rear patio, along with a detached garage with additional storage space.

The home was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2025 as being worth $1.22 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Kira Greene, founding agent of Compass Providence, represented the seller and facilitated for the buyer in this transaction.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Alexander and Ashley Macielak and it was purchased by Benjamin and Valerie Tipping.

