Fueled by family ethics

By
-
ONLINE ORDERS: Philip Viveiros, owner of Phil’s Propane in Tiverton, closed the company’s showroom and created an online-friendly ordering format prior to the coronavirus pandemic. / PBN PHOTO/KATE WHITNEY LUCEY
ONLINE ORDERS: Philip Viveiros, owner of Phil’s Propane in Tiverton, closed the company’s showroom and created an online-friendly ordering format prior to the coronavirus pandemic. / PBN PHOTO/KATE WHITNEY LUCEY
Not only do they have the same name – the younger named after the older – but Philip Viveiros also took over the third-generation family propane business started by his grandfather in 1952. Conveniently, their shared first name meant that the company, Phil’s Propane, can refer to either one of them. Assuming responsibility for his…

Subscriber Only

Subscribe with Providence Business News to keep reading.

Get unlimited access now for $1 for 4 weeks

Subscribe now for $1
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display