In every corner of Rhode Island, local organizations are building stronger, more equitable communities – from feeding families and housing neighbors to mentoring youths and preserving our cultural heritage. However, they cannot do it alone. As Brown University’s first director of civic engagement – and a proud Rhode Island native – I have the privilege of connecting campus resources with community priorities. What I’ve learned is simple but powerful: Community engagement is a shared investment. When we uplift and partner with local organizations, we strengthen the social fabric that makes Rhode Island more vibrant and more resilient. These organizations provide essential services, cultivate leadership, advance justice and create spaces of belonging. They deserve partners who listen deeply, invest meaningfully and help create conditions for long-term sustainability. There are four ways institutions and businesses can take action: •Help with skilled volunteers, governance, communications, or data can go a long way. •Let community partners shape the work, not just implement it. •Honor lived experience, share power and compensate contributions. •At Brown, for example, we’ve launched our first-ever Small Business Supplier Summit, creating a new platform for local vendors to directly engage with Brown’s decision-makers. This initiative is one way we’re directing our purchasing power locally for mutual benefit. There’s no shortage of passion in Rhode Island – only the need for aligned, sustained action. Let’s keep showing up with humility, strategy and an unwavering commitment to the people who make this state extraordinary.