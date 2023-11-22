Girl Scouts donate nuts, candy to R.I. military members

WARWICK – Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England donated more than 2,484 containers of nuts to Rhode Island service members who will be stationed away from home during the holidays as part of the Operation Holiday Cheer initiative, the organization announced.

Each September and October, Girl Scouts take orders in person from friends and family for nuts and candy as part of the Fall Product Program, the nonprofit said. During this program, Girl Scouts develop five essential skills: goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics. Customers also have the option to purchase nuts that get donated to local service members through Operation Holiday Cheer.

The annual care package initiative is organized by the R.I. Office of the Lieutenant Governor in partnership with the R.I. National Guard Family Assistance Center, the U.S. Postal Service, the Rhode Island Chapter of the American Red Cross, Rhode Island Blue Star Moms and Operation Stand Down Rhode Island.

The program relies entirely on the generosity of individuals and corporate and community sponsors who provide in-kind or financial contributions, according to a news release.

The contributions are collected statewide, and volunteers help assemble the care packages for shipment during a single weekend.

This year, more than 400 care packages were assembled and shipped during the weekend of Nov. 18-19. Local Girl Scouts helped assemble the packages.

“Giving back to the community is such an important part of what Girl Scouts do and they know that even small acts of kindness make a big difference in the lives of others,” Ginger Lallo, chief operating officer for Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England, said in a statement. “We are happy to bring a little holiday cheer to military members who are deployed away from home.”