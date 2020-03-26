Gorbea extends voter-registration deadlines before June 2 primary

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island residents will have more time to register to vote or disaffiliate from a political party before the state’s June 2 primary, Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea announced on Thursday.

The new deadlines come after Gov. Gina M. Raimono signed an executive order delaying the state’s primary from April 28 to June 2, as recommended by the state Board of Elections. Eligible voters now have until May 3 to register (previously the deadline was March 29) and until May 4 to disaffiliate from a political party (previously the deadline was March 30).

Unaffiliated voters can cast their ballots in either party’s primary.

With the switch to a primary-by-mail election, the secretary of state’s office will also be sending mail ballot applications to all registered voters in the coming weeks. Voters can register or verify their information online at vote.ri.gov or by calling the state elections division at 401-222-2340.

- Advertisement -