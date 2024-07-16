Grantmakers Council of R.I. names Bourns new executive director

By
-
COURTNEY BOURNS has been named the Grantmakers Council of Rhode Island's new executive director. / COURTESY GRANTMAKERS COUNCIL OF RHODE ISLAND
COURTNEY BOURNS has been named the Grantmakers Council of Rhode Island's new executive director. / COURTESY GRANTMAKERS COUNCIL OF RHODE ISLAND

PROVIDENCE – Courtney Bourns, who has served as a strategy and program consultant for multiple foundations across the country for the last six years, has been named the new executive director for the Grantmakers Council of Rhode Island, the financial support nonprofit announced Tuesday. Bourns formally succeeds Nancy Wolanski as the council’s executive director. Wolanski

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR