Grantmakers Council of R.I. names Bourns new executive director

PROVIDENCE – Courtney Bourns, who has served as a strategy and program consultant for multiple foundations across the country for the last six years, has been named the new executive director for the Grantmakers Council of Rhode Island, the financial support nonprofit announced Tuesday.
Bourns formally succeeds Nancy Wolanski as the council’s executive director. Wolanski is now the United Way of Rhode Island Inc.’s Alliance for Nonprofit Impact’s director.
The council says Bourns, a Barrington resident, previously was the senior program officer at the Henry P. Kendall Foundation, where she focused on strengthening sustainable food systems across the New England region. She also was vice president of programs at Grantmakers for Effective Organizations.
“Courtney’s extensive experience and strategic vision are the ideal match for the leadership of [the council] as we embark on our next chapter,” council board President Thomas Brendler said in a statement. “She is well-equipped to facilitate strategy conversations, design engaging programs, and grow and strengthen our membership base.”
Bourns now in her new role with the council will work to foster a “strong and effective” philanthropic sector within the Ocean State, the council said. She will also work alongside the council’s board of directors to map out its priorities over the next few months.
