Greater Providence Board of Realtors charity to make nonprofit grants

PROVIDENCE – The charitable arm of the Greater Providence Board of Realtors is accepting applications from Rhode Island nonprofits that provide services that enhance lives and uplift state residents.

The GPBOR C.A.R.E. Foundation will make grants in 2022 to eligible organizations.

The application can be found on its website at gpbor.realtor/gpbor-care-foundation.

The deadline is June 30.

