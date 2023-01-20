Hammoor named CEO and president of Textron subsidiary Textron Systems

PROVIDENCE – Textron Inc. Thursday named Tom Hammoor its new CEO and president of its subsidiary Textron Systems, succeeding Lisa Atherton, who was named chief operating officer of Textron Inc.’s Bell segment.

“Lisa’s leadership and experience with military programs at Bell and Textron Systems will be invaluable as we ramp up and execute on the U.S. Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft program,” said Scott C. Donnelly, Providence-based Textron CEO and chairman. “We are also fortunate to have a leader like Tom, who brings tremendous expertise, leadership and business acumen to his new role at Textron Systems.”

Hammoor has more than 38 years of leadership experience in the defense industry and military service. He most recently served as CEO and president of Textron Aviation Defense LLC from 2016 to 2022. Prior to joining Textron, Hammoor spent 30 years with General Electric, encompassing leadership roles in quality, manufacturing and customer service.

Textron Systems, an aerospace and defense development and manufacturing arm, is based in Providence and has several facilities in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

- Advertisement -

Atherton joined Textron Defense Systems in 2007. In 2013, she transitioned to Bell and held numerous leadership positions within military programs, including executive vice president, Military Business. In 2017, she was named CEO and president of Textron Systems. A graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, she later spent eight years at Air Combat Command’s Directorate of Requirements.

Texton’s Bell segment is based in Fort Worth, Texas.