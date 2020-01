Hamza Chaudary has been named Shareholder at Adler Pollock & Sheehan effective January 1, 2020.

Hamza has significant experience in cases involving real estate, land use and zoning matters, including all phases of development and permitting. Hamza is Chair of the firm’s Diversity Committee. He received his B.A. with Honors in Public Policy and Law from Trinity College and his J.D. from Washington and Lee School of Law.

