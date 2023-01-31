HarborOne opens applications for annual college scholarship program

BROCKTON, Mass. – HarborOne Bank is seeking high school student applicants for its annual college scholarship program, according to a news release.

The ONECommunity Scholarship Program offers 20 $5,000-apiece scholarships to high school seniors who show academic excellence and a “commitment to their community,” the release stated.

Now in its eighth year, the annual scholarship program is accepting applications through March 15. Recipients will be chosen by a bank panel who will review students’ academic transcripts, personal essays, community participation and school activities, as well as other awards and recognitions. Applicants are also encouraged to submit letters of recommendation.

Applicants must be high school seniors with a minimum GPA of 3.0, planning to attend an accredited two- or four-year college or university, and whose family has an active deposit account with the bank.

Recipients will be notified in May.

For more details, or to apply online, visit harborone.com/about-us/community/scholarship.

