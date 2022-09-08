Hasbro Hospital’s Heroes Ball raises record $1.3M

PROVIDENCE – Hasbro Children’s Hospital’s signature fundraising event on Aug. 27 saw the Lifespan Corp.-owned entity receive a record amount of donations.

The hospital announced Wednesday that its 2022 Heroes Ball, held at Moses Brown School, raised $1.3 million in funds to support the children’s hospital, a new record. The previous high was in 2019 when the event raised $1.1 million for Hasbro Hospital.

The event was also the first time since 2019 that it was held in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hasbro Hospital said the ball’s special fund-a-need appeal to benefit the hospital’s compassionate care services generated $370,100 in donations. Those funds, the hospital said, will support various patient-centered programs designed to make hospital stays for children and families more comfortable and enjoyable.

“Hasbro Children’s is a tremendous resource for the community, and at the same time, our community is also a tremendous resource for Hasbro Children’s,” Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital President Dr. Saul N. Weingart said in a statement. “We could not do what we do without its support – I cannot thank our incredible donor community enough for their generosity on behalf of the kids we care for.”

