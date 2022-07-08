Haverhill Leach’s jewelry bears extra emotional significance

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Haverhill Leach works with her husband in her second self-made business from a waterfront maker space in Warren, creating goods for an appreciative, growing client base. Leach’s eponymous-named business, Haverhill Leach Inc., creates jewelry, products she calls “a delight to the senses.” Leach’s product line and promotional theme have hit on an inspired sweet spot.…