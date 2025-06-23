Why specialized treatment matters more than you may realize.

For millions of Americans, chronic wounds are more than just a nuisance—they can be life-altering, increasing the risk of infection, hospitalization, and even limb loss. While many people assume wounds will heal on their own, certain conditions require expert intervention to prevent complications and promote recovery. We spoke with Angela Fazio, RN, BSN, CWCN, Clinical Leader of the South County Health Wound Care Center, to learn more about why specialized wound care is essential and how new treatments are changing lives.

Q: Why is wound care such an important and often overlooked part of healthcare?

Angela Fazio: People don’t always realize that wounds—especially chronic ones—can have serious health implications if left untreated. For example, a diabetic foot ulcer might seem minor at first, but without proper care, it could lead to an infection that results in hospitalization or even amputation. Specialized wound care ensures that we’re not just treating the wound itself, but also addressing the underlying causes and preventing long-term complications.

Q: What types of conditions do you most commonly treat at the Wound Care Center?

Angela Fazio: We see a wide range of wounds, but some of the most common include diabetic foot ulcers, pressure injuries (bedsores), non-healing surgical wounds, venous leg ulcers, burns, and traumatic injuries. Many of our patients have wounds that haven’t healed after weeks or even months, and that’s when expert care becomes critical.

Q: What advanced treatments are available to help patients heal faster?

Angela Fazio: We use a variety of therapies to promote healing. Bioengineered skin substitutes help regenerate tissue in cases where the body struggles to repair itself. Negative pressure wound therapy creates an optimal healing environment by drawing out excess fluid and increasing blood flow to the area. Compression wraps are another essential tool for treating venous leg ulcers and reducing swelling. These advanced treatments not only speed up recovery but also help minimize pain and prevent infections.

Q: Who should seek out specialized wound care?

Angela Fazio: If a wound isn’t showing signs of healing after two to three weeks—or if it’s getting worse—then it’s time to see a wound care specialist. This is especially important for people with diabetes, circulatory disorders, or mobility issues, as they’re at higher risk for complications. Early intervention can make a huge difference in preventing serious consequences.

Q: Wound care seems like a multidisciplinary effort. How does the team approach work at South County Health?

Angela Fazio: Absolutely. Healing a wound isn’t just about applying the right dressing—it requires a team approach. At South County Health, our wound care team includes skilled physicians, nurses, and medical assistants, along with specialists in podiatry, vascular care, and infectious disease. We collaborate to create individualized treatment plans for each patient, ensuring they receive the most comprehensive care possible.

Q: What’s the most rewarding part of your work?

Angela Fazio: Seeing a patient recover after months of struggling with a non-healing wound is incredibly rewarding. We’ve had patients who thought they would never walk comfortably again, and with the right care, they’ve regained their mobility and independence. That’s why we do what we do—it’s about improving quality of life and helping people heal beyond the surface.

If you or a loved one has a wound that won't heal, don't wait. We can often schedule same-day or next-day appointments.