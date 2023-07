Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Early last December, Chuck Allen was enjoying a lazy afternoon at home in North Kingstown. His wife, Becky, had run out for a few minutes to do errands, and feeling tired, he stretched out to nap in his recliner. “But when I woke up, I couldn’t talk,” he said. “I couldn’t move.” Minutes later, Becky…