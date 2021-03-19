Homebuilders discover tech can be a handy tool

By
-
PAPER TRAIL: Jeff Sweenor, founder, CEO and president of Sweenor Builders Inc., used to meet with all of his clients face to face to review paper blueprints of projects. Now most of the designs are reviewed in videoconferences. / PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
PAPER TRAIL: Jeff Sweenor, founder, CEO and president of Sweenor Builders Inc., used to meet with all of his clients face to face to review paper blueprints of projects. Now most of the designs are reviewed in videoconferences. / PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, when custom homebuilder Jeff Sweenor reviewed blueprints and spending plans with his clients, it was sometimes a haphazard task. First, clients – many of whom live out of state – would need to travel to Sweenor’s South Kingstown office. Then meetings were conducted with the builders and the clients huddled around…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display