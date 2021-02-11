Homestead exemption deadline extended in Providence

PROVIDENCE – The city has extended the deadline for its homestead recertification to March 15, to accommodate residents who haven’t yet applied.
The homestead exemption provides a property tax break of 40% for homeowners who live in their homes. Providence residents who claim the exemption must provide proof of their residency and identification.
The recertification will be applied to the July 2021 tax bill.
People can apply in person at the City Hall tax assessor’s office or apply online.
Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.
