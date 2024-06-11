House finance panel approves Citizens Bank-backed tax reform

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The House Committee on Finance on Tuesday unanimously approved legislation requested by Citizens Bank to change how banks are taxed to allow them to exclude property and payroll, clearing the way for expected General Assembly passage this week. Rhode Island currently uses a three-factor apportionment for financial institutions, a method that determines tax

Rhode Island currently uses a three-factor apportionment for financial institutions, a method that determines tax based on a company’s property, payroll and sales. Beginning in January 2025, Massachusetts will shift to a single sales factor methodology. Rhode Island has also used the single sales factor method for other corporate taxpayers since 2015.

The Senate finance committee on Tuesday night was scheduled to take up the companion bill to let banks elect to use the single sales factor method for calculating corporate income tax, beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2025.

Citizens has 4,200 employees and $400 million in annual payroll in Rhode Island.

McKee administration officials have said that the reform would result in $6.7 million in lost revenue this fiscal year, growing to $15.6 million in fiscal 2025.

Mike Knipper, Citizens executive vice president and head of property and procurement, noted in testimony for Tuesday's hearing that the legislation does not affect bank tax rates, which will remain at 9%, still higher than the 7% paid by corporations.

Knipper also referenced the bank’s longtime Rhode Island pedigree.

“We are as much a part of the state as Del's Lemonade and coffee milk," he said. "And we have been here longer.”

The legislation requires that state revenue officers conduct a study of the consequences of the tax change.

ead to other banks deciding to relocate operations to Rhode Island.

State Budget Officer Joseph Codega said banks such as Citizens with a large physical and employment presence in Rhode Island today “are hurt by a three-factor apportionment model” and the legislation would eliminate a “disincentive against investment in current law.”

Rhode Island needs to take action to remain competitive,” he said.

Supporting testimony was submitted by chambers of commerce, the R.I. Association of Certified Public Accountants, the R.I. Public Expenditure Council and R.I. Commerce Corp. Secretary Elizabeth Tanner, who wrote the legislation was “vital to remaining economically competitive with our neighboring states.”

Despite voting in favor, Rep. Teresa A. Tanzi, D-Narragansett, said she was concerned over the state’s "giant and ever-growing list of tax exemptions and credits“ and its "

inability to raise revenue productively by increasing taxes anywhere.

“There is a shrinking base of collection within our state," she said.

Codega responded by noting that increased forecasts for bank tax revenue in fiscal years 2024 and 2025 is now projected to be $15.3 million and $10.3 million, respectively.

"In terms of its impact on the amount of tax that is collected in this industry ... the amount of tax relief is roughly in line with the upwards adjustments recognized," he said.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.

The legislation was quickly filed on Monday after ongoing lobbying from Citizens Bank, which told lawmakers it could be forced to move some of its business out of state if the change was not enacted this year. House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi last week declined to include a fiscal 2025 budget amendment offered by Gov. Daniel J. McKee to reform the state’s tax code, saying there had not been enough time for lawmakers to review the proposal. He initially suggested the legislation could be brought back before lawmakers next year but Citizens continued to press for a vote this year.told the committee that the legislation simply brings banks in line with other Rhode Island corporations, which enjoyed a single-factor option after tax law was amended in 2014.