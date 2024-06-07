House scheduled to vote on fiscal 2025 state budget

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced June 10th.

PROVIDENCE – The House of Representatives will take the floor on Friday for a scheduled vote on its $13.9 billion fiscal 2025 state budget that must be approved by July 1. The House Finance Committee approved the revised budget on May 31. If approved by the House Friday, the bill goes to the Senate before

budget on May 31. If approved by the House Friday, the bill goes to the Senate before being transmitted to the desk of Gov. Daniel J. McKee.

The current tax-and-spending plan is a $271 million increase over McKee’s proposal unveiled in January, and goes without a late session Citizens Bank-supported amendment from the governor’s office to change the way banks are taxed by moving to a so-called "single-factor" methodology.

Laurie White, president of the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce, released a statement Thursday decrying what she called “a disconnect…on what is required in the post-pandemic era to be a pro-business state.”

“The consequences of failing to get our collective act together during this legislative session will be swift,” she said. “Provoking all of us to ask, ‘How did we let this happen?’”

During a budget briefing Wednesday, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi said he remains open to exploring alternative solutions to the bank’s concerns during the next legislative session and before the new year.

“I don’t want to be the speaker who loses Citizens Bank,” he said.

“There was no consensus for what they wanted and what the [McKee] administration felt comfortable [with]."

The House budget also makes changes to the state pension system by giving cost-of-living increases to beneficiaries who retired before 2012 and reduces the percentage threshold for all other beneficiaries.

There is also more money in the House version for education and housing, and an increase in funding to the R.I. Public Transit Authority by $5 million.

There is $84 million toward the replacement of the Washington Bridge, now estimated to be roughly $400 million.

The revised budget also adds $33.8 million in state aid to K-12 public schools and

full funding for Medicaid reimbursement rate increases that McKee had proposed addressing with a three-year phase-in.

The House authorized several bond questions to be put before voters on the November ballot, including a $120 million housing bond, the largest in state history; an education facilities bond; and a $10 million arts bond for cultural facilities.

Figures from the May Revenue Estimating Conference projected a nearly $243 million surplus over the current fiscal year budget, with state revenue for fiscal 2025 exceeding earlier projections by nearly $60 million.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com

Stakeholders and special interests were still jockeying for additional amendments Thursday night, with the Senate voting to remove a proposal that would have allowed Bally's Corp. to change its leverage ratio to what is used now for the terms in unspecified "other debt agreements." The proposal was opposed by R.I. Lottery, which argued the change would remove an important provision that protects state revenues and replace it with a system bounding state agencies to "non-state actors"- meaning lenders, according to a lottery director Marc Furcolo.