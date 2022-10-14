How much do candidate performances in debates factor into your voting decisions?

Do candidate performances in debates factor into your decision on who you will vote for?

Former CVS Health Corp. executive and gubernatorial candidate Helena Buonanno Foulkes saw a late surge in this year’s Democratic primary after a series of debates. She finished a close second, behind incumbent Gov. Daniel J. McKee.

McKee and his Republican gubernatorial opponent, Ashley Kalus, have been engaged in a series of debates leading up to Election Day on Nov. 8.

Have their performances to date convinced you or have you leaning toward voting for either one?

