How will states tax remote work?

By
-
LAURA YALANIS, director of tax service for Kahn, Litwin, Renza & Co. Ltd., says interstate tax rules for remote workers will likely be more of an administrative burden than a financial one for companies. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
After finally getting the hang of remote work, employers could face new headaches around tax policies for workers whose home offices had them working across state lines. Many states adopted emergency COVID-19 policies giving employers a break on paying certain state business taxes for workers who were now working in a different state due to…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR