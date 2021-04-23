Ice cream, wine and beer: I-195 District park to host new food and beverage options

PROVIDENCE – The park anchoring the I-195 Redevelopment District in Providence looks a little forlorn this spring, but it soon will become much more inviting. The commission that oversees the land has approved two seasonal food vendors, who should be operating by this summer.

They will join the beer garden begun last year by Pawtucket-based The Guild.

Eventually, a freestanding food and beverage pavilion will be installed using the state bond funds that are dedicated to improving parks and recreation.

The I-195 Redevelopment Commission this week approved applications by two businesses that applied for seasonal approvals.

They are:

Tizzy K’s, a local ice cream vendor that uses popular cereals to create unique ice cream flavors. The business plans to install a small location on the east side of the park by the summer.

The second is a combination of Bow Market and Bloom Collective, which plans a market and wine garden. It will also be located on the east side of the public park.

And the beer garden, operated by The Guild, will be returning as well, starting in the spring, according to Caroline Skuncik, executive director of the I-195 Commision.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.