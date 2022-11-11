Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.
Inflation will stay despite election results
Soaring inflation was the top issue for a lot of voters heading into the midterms, with most saying Republicans would do a better job of handling the problem. Indeed, Republican candidates took full advantage by hammering Democrats on the issue and pushing their own ideas to fight inflation. I doubt either political party will have…