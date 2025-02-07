Is President Donald Trump right to aggressively move to shrink the federal workforce?

An estimated 50,000 federal employees had accepted a deferred-resignation package offered by the Trump administration before a judge paused a Feb. 6 deadline after a legal challenge from unions, according to CNN.

The proposal would allow those workers to continue getting paid through September and is part of sweeping efforts from the Republican administration to shrink the federal workforce.

The Trump administration has also ordered federal employees to return to in-person work, though some agencies say there may no longer be room to accept them all back full time.

The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport is among the affected federal employers, with an estimated 2,500 civilian employees and thousands more military personnel.

