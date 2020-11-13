Is the state providing enough financial support for restaurants and bars now subject to early curfews recently announced by Gov. Gina M. Raimondo?

Gov. Gina M. Raimondo recently announced grants that will be provided to restaurants, bars and other businesses that can prove losses due to having to close early because of new statewide efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.
These grants range from $2,000 to $10,000, depending on the amount of business recipients estimate that they’re going to lose.
Raimondo has acknowledged the grants will “not be enough” for many businesses but are meant to help out.
But do they help enough or should the state be doing even more, considering these businesses have been among the hardest hit during the pandemic?
