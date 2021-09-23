Jeremy Bitner, RA, NCARB – A Reliable Partner

Providence, Rhode Island: RGB Architects, a leading architecture, project management and interior design firm, announces Jeremy Bitner has joined RGB as project architect. He joins the company from Edward Rowse Architects, Inc. where he was project manager/architect for a combined 17 years. Jeremy brings his experience in residential/housing, education, healthcare and public administration to RGB Architects. He will have a strategic focus within the residential and housing market on the east coast for RGB.

“I’m delighted to join a firm who shares my passion and commitment to design excellence.” says Jeremy Bitner. “I believe strong partnerships with clients and colleagues is paramount to success and look forward to growing our residential and housing markets.”

Jeremy is an integral part of the leadership and growth of our residential and housing markets. In his role, he will collaboratively work with our teams by designing and implementing current strategies in the development of housing master plans. Jeremy brings to the leadership team incredible business acumen, creative design thinking, a keen ability to connect with people, and mentorship to colleagues.

His client partnerships span from public to private including housing authorities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. These clients include Abington, Franklin, Bridgewater, Walpole, Nantucket, Brockton, Norwood, Norton, Dighton, Holbrook, Wrentham, Blackstone, Barnstable, Bourne and Sharon in Massachusetts; and East Providence, Pawtucket, Woonsocket and Bristol in Rhode Island.

“Having worked with Jeremy for over 25 years, his commitment to clients has always been of the highest quality. We at RGB knew he was the right fit to expand our geographic portfolio on housing.” says Jason Iacobucci, President at RGB Architects. ”Jeremy is a great fit and a known leader in the industry, and are happy that he has joined the RGB team.”

Jeremy also has strong relationships with the Franklin County Area Development Corporation, Chambersburg Area Development Corporation and Letterkenny Industrial Development Authority in Pennsylvania. Prior to RGB, Jeremy held roles as project manager at Robinson Design, Inc., Smithfield, RI; and senior construction manager/architectural designer at LCSI, Inc., Chambersburg, PA.

Jeremy is an active member of the National Council of Architectural Registration Board with registrations in Massachusetts, Maryland and Pennsylvania, and a graduate of Norwich University with a Bachelor of Architecture.

About RGB Architects

RGB Architects is a Providence, Rhode Island based firm founded in 1946. RGB is a diversified architecture, project management, and interior design firm providing creative architecture solutions serving a wide range of clients—where ideas meet skills.

