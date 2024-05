Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

WARWICK – JetBlue Airways Corp. is adding daily nonstop service from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport to San Juan, Puerto Rico, beginning Oct. 27, the airline announced Wednesday. The new route between Rhode Island and Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport will operate year-round. Flights from will depart daily from T.F. Green at 7 a.m.

WARWICK – JetBlue Airways Corp. is adding daily nonstop service from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport to San Juan, Puerto Rico, beginning Oct. 27, the airline announced Wednesday.

The new route between Rhode Island and Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport will operate year-round. Flights from will depart daily from T.F. Green at 7 a.m. with arrival in San Juan scheduled for noon. Flights from San Juan will take off at 7:25 p.m. and are scheduled to arrive at T.F. Green at 10:24 p.m.

"JetBlue has been a proud part of the Puerto Rican community for over 20 years, and we're excited to deepen our roots with this expansion," said Marty St. George, president of JetBlue. “Our decades-long history with this vibrant community drives our enthusiasm to not only increase our service but also to strengthen our relationships and presence in the region. We are excited to continue growing alongside the Puerto Rican community, ensuring that JetBlue remains a key partner in connecting the people of Puerto Rico."

To celebrate the expansion of service to San Juan, JetBlue is offering

Introductory fares from $79 for one-way bookings made by May 10 for travel between Oct. 28-Dec. 18.

JetBlue also offers nonstop service to Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando and West Palm Beach, Fla.