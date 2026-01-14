Jewelry District community seeks answers on Brown shooting during assembly meeting

By
-
ALBERT DAHLBERG, assistant vice president of the office of government and community relations at Brown University, addresses members of the community at the Jewelry District Association January Meeting at the CIC building, discussing the Dec. 13 shooting at Brown. PROVIDENCE BUSINESS NEWS PHOTO/ VEER MUDAMBI

PROVIDENCE – Questions about the immediate response to the deadly campus shooting at Brown University in December and security precautions going forward dominated Tuesday’s discussion at the CIC Building on Dyer Street with members of the Jewelry District, representatives of the university and the Providence Police. Albert Dahlberg, assistant vice president of the office of

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Facing the Holidays with a Cancer Diagnosis

The holidays are often painted as a time of joy, tradition, and togetherness. But for…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display