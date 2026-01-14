Jewelry District community seeks answers on Brown shooting during assembly meeting

PROVIDENCE - Questions about the immediate response to the deadly campus shooting at Brown University in December and security precautions going forward dominated Tuesday's discussion at the CIC Building on Dyer Street with members of the Jewelry District, representatives of the university and the Providence Police. Albert Dahlberg, assistant vice president of the office of government and community relations at Brown University, said that security is not uniform across campus. Earlier he stated that an outside firm would be contracted to a review of the incident and suggest future security measures, which may include increased Brown Police presence or more surveillance cameras. "We really value Brown as an open and accessible campus, though I realize people in this room currently have very strong opinions on that," Dahlberg said. "That’s what makes Brown Brown - we don't want to make campus a series of locked buildings you can't get into." Those strong opinions and the tone of the night were encapsulated in a question from one attendee asking how the shooter was able to access the building - and why was it not locked. "If I were parent with a kid at Brown, I'd think twice about sending them back next week," she said. Hugh T. Clements Jr., interim vice president for public safety at Brown, added to discussion about the response and the immediate search for the shooter and the practicality of security measures. "The building where the shooting occurred is really five different buildings that are all an interconnected complex - we call it Barus and Holley. At least six entrances and it is a labyrinth inside," he said. "Even people who have been at Brown their whole lives have not seen every corner of that complex. It is not the kind of building that would lend itself to security and clearance measures." Lt. Pat Potter, Providence Police District One commander and Special Response unit commander, gave a detailed postmortem of the response to the incident, taking attendees step by step from when he arrived on the scene. Clements praised the strong response from neighboring law enforcement. "All nearby communities sent people," he said. "We had a surplus of people, before I knew it, I was starting at 150-200 cops from different agencies." Dahlberg also provided updates on resources in the complex where the shooting occurred, specifically those used by the community such as the Brown Design Workshop - a maker space 3D printers, saws and workspace for students, staff and school groups. Prince Labs will be undergoing a "massive renovation" that was planned long before the shooting, he said. The Brown Design Workshop will be relocated during the renovations, but Dahlberg said he could not speak to whether it would remain open to the public during this time. It will not return to its original location for at least two years. All other room in the hall, such as the auditoriums and the eight other classrooms, will be closed for the foreseeable future for renovation. "We don't know what they will be yet, we're just cleaning them out." Classes scheduled for those rooms have been moved. Another standout question of the night was about the man who provided information leading to the shooter being found. Dahlberg said they had no information on "Reddit John." "I've asked around and I'll keep asking," Dahlberg said. Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor at the Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.