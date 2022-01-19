Job Lot customers donate 47,500 winter coats to local veterans

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Ocean State Job Lot’s annual “Buy, Give, Get” program saw more winter coats collected for veterans this year than last year.

The discount retailer announced Jan. 11 that the program collected 47,500 winter coats across its 147 retail stores around the Northeast, an increase of 5,500 coats from the previous year. The program, Job Lot said, encouraged customers to buy a quality, brand-name men’s or women’s winter coat for $40 and give it back to the store for donation to a veteran.

Job Lot said the “Buy, Give, Get,” programs have donated more than 150,000 winter coats to veterans in need over the last five years.

“What started out as a small program has grown into one of the largest of its kind serving veterans in need across the region,” said David Sarlitto, executive director of the Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation, in a statement. “The fact that we exceeded the previous year’s donation – even in the midst of a pandemic – is a true testament to the generosity of our customers.”

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.