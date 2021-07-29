Johnson & Wales University requires faculty, staff to be vaccinated

JOHNSON & WALES UNIVERSITY is now requiring its faculty and staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19. / PBN FILE PHOTO/JAMES BESSETTE
JOHNSON & WALES UNIVERSITY is requiring its faculty and staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
PROVIDENCE – As COVID-19 cases rise in Rhode Island, another local college is mandating its faculty and staff to be vaccinated for the coronavirus. Johnson & Wales University announced Thursday that all faculty and staff are now required to be vaccinated, a change in direction from the university's policy announced in the spring regarding vaccinations…
