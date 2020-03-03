JPMorgan Chase recognized for financial literacy programs

PROVIDENCE – JPMorgan Chase & Co., which recently opened two Rhode Island Chase Bank branches with plans for five more this year, was recognized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. for its financial education programs, according to a news release.

The FDIC highlighted four institutions nationwide for their work to expand financial education and support healthy banking relationships in honor of America Saves Week, which ended on Feb. 29.

JPMorgan Chase was recognized for using its Money Smart curriculum to hold community financial education workshops. The release highlighted a partnership between Chase and a nonprofit in Detroit, though the company offers financial education programs at branches nationwide, including in Rhode Island.

The bank also recently launched a new financial education series, offered on Thursdays in Rhode Island branches, called Chase Chats, according to a company spokesperson.

- Advertisement -

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.