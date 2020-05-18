JWU will not hold 2020 commencement this summer

PROVIDENCE – Johnson & Wales University will not have its planned in-person commencement ceremony later this summer.

The university announced Tuesday that its Aug. 22 ceremony, which had been previously rescheduled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and was to be held at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, will not take place because of the “expected continuation of restrictions” on large gatherings in the state.

JWU Providence Campus President Marie Bernardo-Sousa said in a statement the university is exploring how the campus community can come together in 2021 to honor the 2020 graduates and will share their plans in the coming months.

JWU will hold a “virtual salute” for the graduates May 23, the university said.

- Advertisement -