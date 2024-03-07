Kelly Coelho Promoted to Vice President of Client Relations at (add)ventures

By
-
Kelly Coelho, Vice President of Client Relations

(add)ventures, the agency for total brand solutions, promoted Kelly Coelho to the new role of Vice President of Client Relations, ensuring positive experiences for our client partners and seeking opportunities for growth. Kelly will play a crucial role in ensuring client satisfaction, retention and overall business growth. She formerly served as Senior Director, Client Relations.

