KLR Promotes Sandy Ross to Equity Partner

KLR, one of the largest accounting and business consulting firms in New England, announced the promotion of Sandy Ross, CPA to Equity Partner. Sandy’s dedication to her clients has resulted in a stellar reputation for service. She joined KLR in 2001 in the Firm’s Nonprofit Services Group and has assumed increasing responsibilities ever since. Sandy holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of Massachusetts; Master in Nonprofit Management at Johnson & Wales University and a Certificate of Nonprofit Board Education from Board Source.

- Advertisement -