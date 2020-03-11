Larger events feeling effects of spread of coronavirus

PROVIDENCE – Large events are feeling the effects of efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, with cancellations, postponements and attendance restrictions.

State officials are also urging Rhode Islanders not to attend or organize events that would draw crowds of 250 or more people.

The University of Rhode Island announced Wednesday that, starting Friday, all events with 100 or more people slated to attend are either canceled or postponed through April 3, including events organized by “outside community partners.” That decision will affect a March 25 show featuring comedian Nick Offerman, as well as the New England Cheerleading Association All-Star Classic Cheer and Dance Championship, scheduled for March 28, at the Ryan Center on the Kingston campus.

Kathy Collins, URI’s vice president for student affairs, told Providence Business News on Wednesday that the university is working with the New England Cheerleading Association and the URI Student Entertainment Committee – which was working on the Nick Offerman show – to either postpone to a future date at the Ryan Center or explore canceling the events.

URI also said the upcoming Rhode Island Interscholastic League basketball and hockey playoffs scheduled for later this month at the Ryan Center and Boss Ice Arena will still take place. However, only players, coaches and essential personnel will be admitted, and no fans will be allowed – including family members of the players, Collins said.

“I’m happy that the students can finish out their seasons and compete at this high level, and I know that this information is really disappointing to the fans,” Collins said. “We tried to find a good compromise, but I know how hard that is.”

Additionally, five events that were scheduled to be held this year at the R.I. Convention Center have been postponed in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau CEO and President Kristen Adamo confirmed to PBN on Wednesday.

Adamo said organizers of another event slated to be held at the Convention Center hadn’t decided whether to either postpone to a later date or cancel it outright. Adamo would not disclose what those postponed events are as the organizers are still in the process of rescheduling the events.

Adamo acknowledged that PWCVB has seen “a little bit” of a drop in hotel occupancy due to the outbreak, mostly because fewer people are traveling for leisure or for business, as many companies have restricted employees from air travel.

Other events around Rhode Island have either been postponed or canceled due to the outbreak, as well.

Adamo said PWCVB will adhere to any guidelines imposed by the R.I. Department of Health and the governor’s office regarding how events should – or should not – be held.

“We’re just waiting to see what happens and what we’re doing is just hoping for the best and preparing for the worst,” Adamo said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

