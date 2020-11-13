Lawyers find they can’t dodge effects of pandemic

HARD TO RELATE: Lawrence Signore, an attorney based in Providence, says he’s finding it difficult to work remotely. He says he misses the peer-to-peer interactions that normally take place in a courtroom and fears the lack of those relationships will negatively affect the development of young attorneys. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Lawrence Signore remembers being a young attorney, watching big, boxy computers make their way to every desktop in the office. “The Rhode Attorney,” as Signore has branded himself, now finds himself getting crash courses in videoconferencing apps Zoom and Webex, while asking his teenage children tech questions to start his virtual workday in court. It’s…

