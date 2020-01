Leslie D. Parker has been named Shareholder at Adler Pollock & Sheehan effective January 1, 2020. Leslie is a litigator who focuses on commercial matters and healthcare law. She has represented clients in a wide array of disputes that include contractual claims, business torts, banking laws, fraud, and administrative law. Leslie received her B.A. from University of Michigan and her J.D. from Boston College Law School.

