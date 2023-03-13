Local law firm Barlow, Josephs & Holmes Ltd. merges with Hinckley Allen

PROVIDENCE – One of the oldest law firms in the country has officially merged with one of the largest.

Hinckley, Allen & Snyder LLP, which has an office in the city, announced March 9 that Providence-based firm Barlow Josephs & Holmes Ltd. has merged with the prominent national firm. Barlow’s partners, Stephen J. Holmes and David R. Josephs, have joined Hinckley Allen as partners in the firm’s corporate and business practice group.

Josephs and Holmes were the lone attorneys working for their firm at the time of the merger. Hinckley Allen locally has 56 attorneys, according to data from the Providence Business News’ 2023 Book of Lists.

Barlow was first established in Providence in 1857 and was one of the oldest intellectual property law firms in the U.S. The firm, prior to its merger with Hinckley Allen, specialized in patent, trademark, copyright and trade secret law. Holmes and Josephs will bring their respective specialties to Hinckley Allen as new partners, the firm said.

“We are thrilled to have Steve and Dave join the firm. They are well known and highly respected throughout New England for their patent and trademark skills. Our clients seeking to protect their intellectual property will benefit greatly from their combined technical expertise and legal acumen,” Hinckley Allen Managing Partner Patrick A. Rogers said in a statement.

