Longtime home of Exeter motorcycle gear company sells for $1.4M

EXETER – A 27,300-square-foot building in Exeter that’s long been the home of Twisted Throttle LLC, a company that develops and distributes motorcycle accessories, was recently sold for $1.4 million, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which represented the sellers in the transaction.

The strip mall property at 570 Noonseneck Hill Road was sold by 570 Nooseneck Hill LLC, which is managed by Erik Stephens, who founded Twisted Throttle in 2002 and continues to serve as the company’s CEO.

Twisted Throttle plans to continue occupying a portion of the building for at least one year, as part of a sale-leaseback deal, said Christine Rouse, a spokesperson for Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal.

The building was originally constructed in 2004 as a strip mall, however it was utilized as a flex building with a showroom, office space and warehouse space, Rouse said.

- Advertisement -

Twisted Throttle occupied two-thirds of the building originally, and is now using half of the building, Rouse said. Ultimate Fitness also now occupies about one-sixth of the building, she said, and the gym will continue to lease from the new owner.

The property was bought by AllSource Power LLC, which was represented by Ure Realty in the transaction. AllSource Power, also known as Power Resources Inc., has a principal office in North Stonington, Conn., according to state filings.

However, according to the AllSource Power website, the company’s main office is located in a historic mill building on Locustville Pond at 1009 Main St. in Hopkinton. The company specializes in uninterruptible power supply systems, an electrical apparatus that provides emergency power to a facility when its input power source or main power source fails.

The Exeter building sits on 5.85 acres of land and has over 275 lined parking spaces, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.