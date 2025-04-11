Longtime Providence seafood dining staple gets a fresh face

By
-
Bruce Newbury
Bruce Newbury

The iconic Hemenway’s Seafood Grill & Oyster Bar reopened recently after undergoing a refresh this winter. The restaurant was founded in 1985 by Ned Grace, who named the downtown Providence destination after his grandfather, Charles Martin ­Hemenway. “Hemenway’s is an institution, and as such, it was important to us that we preserved much of its

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Rhode Island small business sees significant annual energy savings

The Rhode Island Energy Small Business Program offers significant incentives to property owners for comprehensive…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR