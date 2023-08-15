Mancuso named new Chafee Center director

SMITHFIELD – Eva-Marie Mancuso, a special adviser to Gov. Daniel J. McKee, has been named the new director of The John H. Chafee Center for International Business, Bryant University announced Tuesday.

Mancusco is the fourth person in four years to lead the Chafee Center and will begin in her new role on Oct. 1. She will succeed Andrew Gelfuso, who the school said stepped down in May to “pursue other professional opportunities” after only holding the job for less than a year. Prior to Gelfuso’s departure, Mark S. Murphy, a former PBN editor, left the Chafee Center on Jan. 31, 2022, after leading the center for more than two years. Murphy succeeded the late Raymond W. Fogarty – who died on Sept. 27, 2018 – as the center’s director on Oct. 7, 2019.

“The Chafee Center is a valued part of Bryant University, a strategic partner for the state of Rhode Island, and a practical resource for the students and businesses who benefit from its international export and foreign direct investment programming,” said Bryant University President Ross Gittell. “Her leadership will help to elevate the impact of the Chafee Center and, in alignment with Vision 2030, further the position of Bryant University as a recognized leader in business education and higher education engagement with industry and government.”

During her time with the governor’s office, Mancuso, a former chairwoman of the R.I. Board of Education, has been McKee’s adviser on strategy and budget formulation in key policy areas of transportation and higher education. She also developed an understanding of Rhode Island’s diverse business landscape and the needs of the business community.

“I am honored and excited to join the Bryant University team as the director of the Chafee Center. Advancing international trade is an investment that is important for the growth of our state economy,” Mancuso said in a statement. “Expanding the work of the Chafee Center supports President Gittell’s Vision 2030 strategic plan and aligns with the State’s 2030 vision for Rhode Island’s economy. I look forward to collaborating with the Bryant community to develop additional research and learning opportunities with Gov. McKee, our federal partners, and private business owners to maximize their export potential.”