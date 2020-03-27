Many R.I. hotels have checked out for now

It’s early spring, a time when people normally are planning their summer vacations.

But 2020 isn’t normal, for reasons that have become distressingly obvious to most Americans.

In a short period of time, a series of temporary business closures and crowd-size restrictions ordered by state officials have seized up the tourism economy of Rhode Island this spring, and potentially into the summer. The state’s actions are intended to decrease the spread of an infectious disease known as COVID-19. The virus that causes the disease can spread among people who are in close proximity, through airborne droplets from sneezes or coughs.

It’s not only sickened people in Rhode Island, but with stunning speed has shuttered established and well-respected businesses.

- Advertisement -

As conventions and events were canceled or rescheduled well into the future, occupancy at the hotels in Providence and Warwick plummeted, according to Kristen Adamo, CEO and president of the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau.

What was frustrating, she said, was the downtown and Warwick hotels were performing well, even as the supply of rooms increased as new hotels came on-line in recent years.

But with the first wave of cancellations in mid-March – mostly large events – the local area lost $8.3 million in direct spending, she said. While event business valued at $6 million has been rescheduled, Adamo is unsure when things will get back on track.

“It’s just so difficult to try to figure out what’s going to happen from day to day, never mind week to week,” she said.

‘At this point, tourism is off the table.’

SARAH BRATKO, Rhode Island Hospitality Association general counsel

The hospitality industry employs about 87,000 people in Rhode Island, not including food distributors and liquor distributors whose businesses are tied to hospitality, according to Sarah Bratko, an attorney who works for the Rhode Island Hospitality Association.

The hotels in Warwick and Providence are highly dependent on conventions and events, as well as leisure travelers. Until the new coronavirus spread into the U.S., the occupancy rates in Warwick and Providence neared 69%.

That number sank quickly as people became aware of the crowd-size guidance of public health officials. By March 19, the 354-room Omni Providence Hotel – the state’s largest – announced it would close until June 1. The 18-story Graduate Providence – the former Biltmore Hotel – followed suit the next day without indicating when it would reopen.

Some hotels in tourism-dependent Newport, including the 257-room Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina, have also shuttered, with tentative reopen dates ranging from mid-April to mid-May.

The American Hotel & Lodging Association projected that Rhode Island would lose 2,257 of its 5,129 direct hotel jobs in the coming weeks, and 7,978 of its 19,548 “hotel supported” jobs.

The plunge started in mid-March, when the governor prohibited all meetings and gatherings of more than 250, which effectively ended the large meeting and event business that is critical to many hotel operations, according to Bratko. Then state officials prohibited restaurants and bars from allowing patrons to eat or drink inside, which mostly shut down those amenities in hotels.

Although the first signs of trouble emerged in early March, when international travelers stopped flying because of fears of the virus, it was the well-publicized outbreak in Boston that started with a large business meeting held by Biogen Inc., a Cambridge, Mass.-based biotechnology company, that was the last straw for those thinking of attending other business gatherings, Bratko said.

“It started before Biogen,” she said. “When that story broke, that was it. Anyone who was on the fence before that was on the other side of it after that.”

The tourism market, meanwhile, has dwindled as travelers have grown more fearful of the virus, she said. And with the economic meltdown of the past week in the U.S., and signs that a national recession has begun, people are hanging on to their discretionary money, she said.

“I don’t know anyone that’s going on a vacation right now,” Bratko said.

The uncertainty of when the battle to contain the virus will be over is contributing to the pain, Bratko said.

She’s spent the last week on the phone with restaurant and hotel owners, whose livelihoods have been ruined. For restaurant owners, in particular, the situation is dire, she said. Many of these businesses are run by a couple. Once the business closes, they lose their income and typically don’t qualify for unemployment, Bratko said.

“Since the shutdown of businesses started, our entire staff has been having very long, very hard, very emotional conversations with members whose life’s work is getting torn apart,” Bratko said.

“At this point, tourism is off the table,” she said. “We have never been in this situation before. There is no way of knowing how long this will be.”

Mary MacDonald is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Macdonald@PBN.com.