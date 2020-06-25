Market Basket announces a Warwick location

WARWICK – The supermarket Market Basket continues its expansion into the Ocean State with an announcement of a Warwick location.

The company, owned by Demoulas Super Markets Inc., will open a new store on Route 2 that previously was a Sam’s Club and most recently an At Home retailer.

Construction of the 89,000-square-foot supermarket for Market Basket will begin soon and is tentatively expected to be finished in mid-2021.

Mayor Joseph J. Solomon announced the new arrival last week.

Market Basket is one of the largest supermarkets in the New England region, but until this year had not moved into Rhode Island. Headquartered in Tewksbury, Mass., the chain previously announced it will locate a store in Johnston.

