Marketing merger was sparked by social event

Nicole Eller and Alicia Piazza were introduced at a networking event, and it didn’t take long for them to realize they shared a strong common interest in social media-driven marketing opportunities.

After working together on a few projects, a meetup for coffee led to an hourslong conversation. By its end, Eller proposed a business partnership, and Piazza was in. The Spark Social Inc. – the result of a merge between Eller’s Ginger Green Marketing and Piazza’s Custom Marketing Solutions – launched at the beginning of 2019. Based in Providence, the company specializes in helping businesses engage potential customers through a savvy use of social media.

“Our main focus is bringing clients business; we really want to bring our clients a life and personality to their social media,” said Eller, the venture’s vice president.

Thanks to its diverse group of clients, the company has so far seen minimal effects from the coronavirus crisis. Two clients, a small restaurant and an office furniture retailer, have “paused” their accounts, and another client almost pulled out completely until the Spark Social team suggested creative ways to be active online.

“It saved the account,” Eller said.