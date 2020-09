Matt Brown is now Vice President and General Manager of the Lumirror® Division at Toray Plastics (America), Inc. Brown was appointed General Manager of that division in 2015. Prior to that he was the General Manager of the Torayfan® Division’s industrial film business, a position he had held since 2010. Brown joined Toray in 2003. He resides in South Kingstown, RI.

