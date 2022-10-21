Matta among 16 honorees for PBN’s 2022 Diversity & Inclusion Awards

PROVIDENCE – Kevin Matta, board vice president for Diversity and Inclusion Professionals and Amos House’s chief human resources and diversity officer, is among 16 honorees – 15 organizations and one individual – who will be recognized in Providence Business News’ 2022 Diversity & Inclusion Summit and Awards program.

The annual program recognizes commitment to promoting and enhancing diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The 2022 winners will be honored in a ceremony on Dec. 1 at 9 a.m. at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick in Warwick.

Matta, the 2022 Diversity Champion, has for more than five years been heavily involved in DAIP’s programming and fundraising efforts. A child of Guatemalan immigrants, Matta’s interest in justice, equity, diversity and inclusion work developed as he witnessed his parents regularly encounter inequities and injustices while navigating the American health care and workplace landscape. Matta’s passion for such work gets strengthened by his awareness of the systemic injustices people around the world continue to experience.

The 15 organizations also being recognized for their efforts in diversity and inclusion are:

Accounting: Marcum LLP

Marcum LLP Architecture/Construction/Design: Gilbane Inc.

Gilbane Inc. Biotechnology: Amgen Inc.

Amgen Inc. Entertainment: Hasbro Inc.

Hasbro Inc. Financial Services: Marstone Inc.

Marstone Inc. Government: R.I. Division of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion

R.I. Division of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Health Care – Enterprise Company: CVS Health Corp.

CVS Health Corp. Health Care – Large Company: Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island Higher Education: College Unbound

College Unbound K-12 Education: Rhode Island Nurses Institute Middle College Charter High School

Rhode Island Nurses Institute Middle College Charter High School Legal: Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP Not for profit: AAA Northeast

AAA Northeast Nonprofit: Rhode Island Foundation

Rhode Island Foundation Social Services Agency: YMCA of Greater Providence

YMCA of Greater Providence Training: Equity Institute

The event will also feature a summit and panel discussion regarding topics pertaining to diversity and inclusion, for which Matta will serve as guest moderator. Participating panelists and discussion topics will be announced at a later date.

Registration for the event can be found at PBN.com. The Rhode Island Foundation and CVS Health Corp. are presenting sponsors for the PBN 2022 Diversity & Inclusion Summit and Awards program. Amgen Inc., Amica Mutual Insurance Co. and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island are partner sponsors.

