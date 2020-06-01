Mechanics Cooperative Bank donates masks to Taunton first responders

TAUNTON – Mechanics Cooperative Bank recently donated 2,000 KN95 masks to Taunton Police and Fire departments amid a shortage of personal protective equipment, according to a news release.

The masks, valued at $5,000, are designed to industrial manufacturing standards intended to increase effectiveness in preventing virus spread for first responders, who are particularly vulnerable during this time, the release stated, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.