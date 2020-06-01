Mechanics Cooperative Bank donates masks to Taunton first responders

MECHANICS COOPERATIVE BANK recently donated 2,000 KN95 masks to the Taunton Police and Fire departments. Pictured, from left, are Taunton Police Sgt. Eric Nichols, bank CEO and President Joseph T. Baptista Jr., and Taunton Fire Chief Timothy Bradshaw. / COURTESY MECHANICS COOPERATIVE BANK

TAUNTON – Mechanics Cooperative Bank recently donated 2,000 KN95 masks to Taunton Police and Fire departments amid a shortage of personal protective equipment, according to a news release.

The masks, valued at $5,000, are designed to industrial manufacturing standards intended to increase effectiveness in preventing virus spread for first responders, who are particularly vulnerable during this time, the release stated, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

