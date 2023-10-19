Mentor Rhode Island buys Warwick office condo for $250K to serve as new headquarters, training facility

WARWICK – A 2,019-square-foot commercial condominium was sold recently for $250,000 to a nonprofit providing mentorship services to youths throughout Rhode Island, according to public records.

The Unit 9 property in Building 3 at 875 Centerville Road was purchased by Mentor Rhode Island: The RI Mentoring Partnership Inc., a Warwick-based nonprofit providing mentoring services and programming for youths around the state.

The commercial condo will serve as Mentor Rhode Island’s new headquarters and training facility, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which recently announced the property sale.

Before this, the nonprofit was based at 2065 Warwick Ave. in Warwick.

Thomas Sweeney, principal of Sweeney Real Estate, and Christina Rouse, the firm’s director of marketing operations, brokered this commercial property transaction.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by Brave River Properties LLC and its sole member, James McAssey Jr. The limited liability company owning the property is affiliated with Brave River Solutions, headed by McAssey.

Brave River is a technology solutions firm established in 2000 providing services, including custom software development, web design, business technology consultancy, digital marketing and information technology support, according to the company’s website.

The commercial condominium sold by Brave River was most recently valued by Warwick assessors in 2023 as being worth $252,600, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. Brave River had owned the property since 2007, when it bought it for $360,000, according to the database.

Reached earlier this week. McAssey said Brave River Solutions continues to operate out of a different office within the same Centerville Road industrial park. Brave River Solutions previously worked out of the office that’s now being occupied by Mentor Rhode Island. Brave River relocated its operations prior to the recent condo sale, McAssey said.

