Merger forms Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm

PROVIDENCE – Two Rhode Island criminal defense practices merged Tuesday to create Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm Inc.

The firm combines the expertise and resources of Cranston-based Marin and Barrett Inc. and the Law Offices of Stefanie A. Murphy, in East Greenwich, to provide representation in criminal defense, DUI defense and personal injury cases. Partners Matthew T. Marin, Kensley Barrett and Stefanie A. Murphy in a news release said the merger will offer clients a more comprehensive and effective approach to addressing legal needs.

Terms of the merger were not disclosed.

Marin is a criminal defense and DUI attorney with a successful history representing clients across Rhode Island, Connecticut and South Carolina. His legal career has earned him numerous honors, including a 10.0 Superb Rating on Avvo and recognition as a Top 100 Trial Lawyer by The National Trial Lawyers.

Barrett is a criminal defense attorney committed to protecting his clients’ rights. He has been recognized by ThreeBestRated as one of the top three Criminal Defense Lawyers in Providence.

Murphy is a criminal defense attorney known for her compassionate approach and dedication to her clients’ needs. She has been named a SuperLawyer for 11 consecutive years.