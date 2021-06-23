Meriwether named new dean of RWU School of Humanities, Arts and Education

BRISTOL – Jeffrey Meriwether, Roger Williams University’s associate dean of the Feinstein School of Humanities, Arts and Education, has been promoted to the school’s new dean.

Meriwether served as the school’s interim dean from January to June in 2018, when it was created, along with the School of Social and Natural Sciences, within the Feinstein College of Arts and Sciences, the university said.

Meriwether will start serving as dean on July 1, succeeding Cynthia Scheinberg, who is returning to teaching at RWU, the university said.

RWU said Meriwether has taught at the university since 2001 and worked for five years in various administration roles. RWU President Ioannis N. Miaoulis said in a statement that Meriwether’s experience and knowledge of working in the university’s liberal arts programming and dedication to students succeeding offer a strong foundation to lead the Feinstein School of Humanities, Arts and Education.

“He takes the helm at an exciting time, as Roger Williams begins implementing our strategic plan and a key focus area will be the redesign of our general education delivery, where SHAE has particularly important contributions to make,” Miaoulis said.

