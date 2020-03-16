Message from the Publisher – Coronavirus

Dear Business Colleague,

In a time when the need for up-to-the-minute information is critical, PBN offers daily updates on the coronavirus outbreak and its effects on business and the economy. I wanted to remind you that there are several ways for you to get this vital local business news.

Log into your account to access the latest on PBN online. Read now . Sign up for daily newsletters here . Sign up for our text message alerts when prompted on your desktop or mobile device.

During the outbreak, as a public service, we have lifted the subscriber-only pay wall. If you would like to support our journalism, we would encourage you to subscribe here.

We will continue to bring you the latest news and helpful information about our local business community.

If you have questions, need additional information or just want to pass on a comment, feel free to reach out to me.

Sincerely,



Roger Bergenheim

Publisher

Providence Business News